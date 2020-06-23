Ahead of Rath Yatra, 1143 servitors tested for COVID, only one positive

COVID-19 tests of 1,143 servitors were conducted on Monday as per the direction of the Supreme Court ahead of the Rath Yatra. Except for one all were found negative.

While talking about the issue, Odisha's State Law Minister Pratap Jena told ANI, "Puri Jagannath temple sevayat (Priest) is found COVID-19 positive. He will not be allowed to participate in Rath Yatra."

"All the rituals are smoothly running on time after the Apex Court gave permission to hold the annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra festival without devotees," he added.

"Confirm case has been shifted to COVID Hospital before Rath Yatra rituals. Contact tracing is being done and the area has been contained," said the Puri district administration in a tweet.