Ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, #InviteAdvaniToAyodhya trends on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5 after which the construction of the grand temple will commence.

Several dignitaries including Union Ministers and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are expected to attend the ceremony. However, BJP veterans LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi will not visit Ayodhya for the ceremony but will attend the event via video conferencing, reported NDTV.

However, many are 'angry', as LK Advani is not invited for the event in Ayodhya.

Thus, ahead of the event, #InviteAdvaniToAyodhya started trending on Twitter on Sunday. Several Twitter users posted that LK Advani be invited for the ceremony in Ayodhya.

"The man who took the political dirt on himself proudly and almost sacrificed his career with a lot of other people for Ram Janmabhoomi should be the first one to get the invite....(sic)," wrote one user.

"When we talk about struggle around our Ram Mandir, Advaniji is real Arjuna & now that we have won, absence of Arjuna will be felt across nation (sic)," commented another.

Check out the reactions here: