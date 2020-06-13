Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan, workshop organised for Congress MLAs in a resort

A workshop was organised for the MLAs put up at a luxury hotel on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway in Jaipur. Issues discussed in the workshop included problems of migrant labour, COVID-19, lockdown, present situation of economy, the lowest GDP since independence, disparity in income, criminal mismanagement, damage caused to democratic institutions, inflation among others. Deliberations and question answers were addressed during the session.
A special session was organised on the party’s stand to counter the six years of Modi government and six points of failure were put forth. National spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed the workshop that lasted for over two hours. A kavi sammelan was organised in the evening. It was also decided that mock voting would be held on June 17, two days ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.
Addressing the workshop, Surjewala spoke about six issues that needed to be taken among the people. First – Development Vs Voodoo Modinomics that flayed the 60 years against 60 months claims of the Modi Government regarding employment, GDP, writing off loans and inability to provide financial relief package during COVID. Second – Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Vs Mitro Ka Saath Bhajpa Ka Vikas; Third – Pradhan Sevak Vs Autocratic Dictator focused on the decisions like demonetization, GST and insensitive handling of problems of migrant labourers during lockdown among others.
Fourth – Double income for farmers Vs Cheating farmers focussed on inability to provide adequate MSP, heavy losses during Rabi crop this year, increase in fuel prices and tax on pesticides and farming equipment. Fifth – Achche Din Vs Sachche Din laid stress on the alleged lies by Modi government over issues like bringing back black money, 15 lakh in every account, bank frauds and danger to Democracy. Sixth – Strong leadership Vs Irrational decisions, discussed terror attacks on defence establishments, cut in Defence Budget, infiltration, border skirmishes and deteriorating relations with neighbouring countries.
State incharge for Congress Avinash Pande said, “We are confident of winning Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan. We have adequate mandate, support of Independents and other parties. We have more than the required number for the majority. The BJP will face a befitting defeat in this blatant attempt to throttle democracy.”
Those present at the session that lasted for over two hours included Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, AICC General Secretary and State incharge for Rajasthan Avinash Pande, National spokesperson and overseer for Rajya Sabha elections Randeep Singh Surjewala, MPs Deependra Singh Hudda, Rajeev Satav, Manikam Tagore, Rajasthan MLAs and post holders of state unit of Congress were present.
