Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan, workshop organised for Congress MLAs in a resort

A workshop was organised for the MLAs put up at a luxury hotel on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway in Jaipur. Issues discussed in the workshop included problems of migrant labour, COVID-19, lockdown, present situation of economy, the lowest GDP since independence, disparity in income, criminal mismanagement, damage caused to democratic institutions, inflation among others. Deliberations and question answers were addressed during the session.

A special session was organised on the party’s stand to counter the six years of Modi government and six points of failure were put forth. National spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed the workshop that lasted for over two hours. A kavi sammelan was organised in the evening. It was also decided that mock voting would be held on June 17, two days ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.