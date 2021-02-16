Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Puducherry visit, trouble mounts for govt as Congress MLA A John Kumar resigns

John Kumar called on Speaker V P Sivakolundhu at his office and handed over his handwritten letter of resignation, official sources said.

The Speaker told PTI he was perusing the letter and would take a decision soon.

He said he had received Malladi Krishna Rao's resignation letter from the House through fax on Monday night.

With his resignation, the strength of the ruling Congress in the territorial assembly has come down to ten and both the treasury and the opposition will now have 14 members each.