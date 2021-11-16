Ahead of Purvanchal Expressway inauguration, Opposition accuses BJP of diverting 2,000 buses for PM Modi's event

Sultanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district on Tuesday. However, ahead of the big launch of the 340-km long project in the election bound state of Uttar Pradesh today, the opposition claimed 2,000 government buses have been diverted to fetch crowds to the event.

While the opposition parties claimed that government buses were being used for the event, the officials at the bus stations in Faizabad and Varanasi said that the buses were diverted for the historic expressway event.

As per media reports, very few buses were available for commuters in Varanasi and Faizabad. They faced inconvenience as posters were put up at a bus station in Varanasi to inform them about the change in schedules forcing them to wait for a long time until buses were available again.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public meeting at a nearby place. In July 2018, PM Modi laid the foundation of the Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh.

The 341 kilometre-long Purvanchal Expressway starts from village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.

It is a six-lane expressway that can be expanded to eight lanes in future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, PMO said.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 02:17 PM IST