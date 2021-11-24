e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Cabinet approves Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021India records 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI drops to 280
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:11 PM IST

Ahead of Parliament's winter session, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu calls meeting of floor leaders on Nov 28

FPJ Web Desk
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu | File Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu | File Photo

Advertisement

Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of the floor leaders on November 28 at his residence in Delhi, reported news agency ANI.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29.

The government on Tuesday listed 26 bills for the upcoming session of Parliament, including one to repeal the three contentious farm laws and another to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI.

According to the Centre's legislative business list for the upcoming session, three bills have also been listed to replace three ordinances.

The all-important Farm Laws Repeal Bill, which proposes to rescind the three contentious farm laws enacted by parliament last year, has also been listed in the legislative business.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week announced to repeal the three farm laws while requesting protesting farmers to return to their homes.

The government has also listed the much-talked-about bill to regulate and restrict cryptocurrency in the country.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Inspiration for generations to come': Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other politicians pay... 'Inspiration for generations to come': Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other politicians pay...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:12 PM IST
Advertisement