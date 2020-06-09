Ahead of new round of military talks, Indian and Chinese troops disengage at three places in eastern Ladakh

The Indo-China border tensions seem to have been somewhat alleviated, as troops from both countries disengaged on the ground at multiple locations in Eastern Ladakh. Additionally, the two nations have also moved their troops back.

According to an ANI report, troops and infantry combat vehicles were moved back by 2.5 km by People’s Liberation Army in Galwan valley area, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs area. India has also moved some of its troops back.

This comes days after representatives from India and China met in Moldo on the Chinese side. The Indian delegation was led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh who met with his Chinese equivalent Maj Gen Liu Lin, the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of Chinese People's Liberation Army. While we do not know the details of the discussion that took place, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the talks had been very positive.