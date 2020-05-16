Ahead of Lockdown 4.0, Centre identifies 30 zones for imposition of maximum restrictions

The novel coronavirus outbreak has brought regular life to a standstill in India. Over a month and a half after the country went into a state of lockdown on March 25, large swathes of the country continues to be in a similar situation. The third phase of lockdown will end on May 17, and earlier Prime Minister Modi had hinted at a fourth phase.

Lockdown 3.0 had brought with it an easing of restrictions, at least in some areas. Speaking on Monday, Modi had indicated that there would be a further easing of curbs, stating that he was of the opinion that the measures of the previous phases wouldn't be needed in the fourth phase.

Since then, several states have indicated that there will be at least some restrictions in place beyond May 17. Maharashtra for example has decided to extend the lockdown till May 31 for the red zones of the country. On Saturday, Punjab extended the lockdown till May 31. There will however be no curfew in the state.