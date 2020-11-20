Ahead of G20 Summit, Saudi Arabia 'withdraws' banknote with incorrect Indian map

Ahead of G20 Summit, the currency with gross misrepresentation" of India's external territorial boundaries issued by Saudi Arabia has been “withdrawn” by the gulf nation.

As per the report by India Today, India and Saudi Arabia have resolved the issue and the printing of the controversial banknote has been stopped.

After the issue, India had conveyed its serious concern to Saudi Arabia over "gross misrepresentation" of its external territorial boundaries in a banknote issued by the Gulf nation in October and asked it to take "urgent corrective steps".

The global map printed on the new 20 Riyal banknote, released to mark Saudi Arabia's Presidency of the G20 grouping, did not feature Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as part of India.

(With inputs from PTI)