Ahead of elections, PM Modi holds meeting with BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning at 7, LKM in Delhi, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, the meeting lasted for about an hour.

PM Modi had earlier held a meeting with the MPs of northeastern and southern states.

The Prime Minister had inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Monday. He chaired a meeting of BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers on "good governance practices" in Varanasi on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are slated for early next year. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:12 AM IST