Ahead of Donald Trump's visit, entry gate at Motera stadium collapses due to strong wind

The world's biggest stadium will be inaugurated on the morrow by the leader of the free world.

President Donald Trump who will arrive in India for his first state visit to the nation is slated to open the Motera stadium.

However, a video that has many on Twitter talking shows Gate Number three, through which the Trump will be entering, collapsing in the face of strong winds.

The makeshift entry gate was made of welded steel rods and covered in flex banners. After sometime, a portion of another makeshift gate structure at the stadium's main entrance also collapsed due to the windy weather, another official said.

No one was injured in both the incidents and work was underway to put the structures back in place, he said.