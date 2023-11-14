Ahead Of Chhattisgarh Polls, BJP's 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' Sparks Controversy As Congress Questions Its Intentions

Representative Image

The BJP's masterstroke, the 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana,' which has generated attraction and inclination among female voters towards the saffron party ahead of the second phase of polls in Chhattisgarh, has also become embroiled in controversy as the Congress questions the party's intent.

Notably, the BJP's forthcoming flagship scheme promises to provide ₹12,000 to every married woman in the state. The second phase of polls is scheduled for November 17, with around 81,41,624 male voters compared to approximately 81,72,171 female voters.

Before the scheme was launched, it became shrouded in controversy as BJP leaders, along with its workers and volunteers, started reaching every household with a printed form encouraging female members to fill in their personal details. Congress objected to the circulation of such forms in public and direct outreach to women voters.

Congress Senior Spokesperson Dhananjay Thakur said, "BJP workers and leaders collecting personal details of Chhattisgarh women, leaking them into the public, putting them in dustbins, nullahs, and other places reflect the dubious intentions of the saffron party and its leaders." He added, "We have also lodged FIRs against them in several police stations across the state. In places where elections are over, no forms were collected from women," alleged the Congress spokesperson.

FIR against former BJP Minister

Congress also lodged an FIR against former BJP Minister Prem Prakash Pandey in Bhilai of Durg district on November 11. The election commission also served him notice. Two BJP workers were arrested for distributing the forms of the Mahatari Vandan Yojana. Complaints were filed against BJP leaders in several places.

Meanwhile, to counter the sweep of voters due to the Mahatari Vandan Yojana, Congress launched the Grihlaxmi Yojana, and CM Baghel promised a cash benefit transfer of ₹15,000 annually to every woman.

Controversy surrounding 'Mahatari Vandan scheme'

Despite Congress promising a new scheme to woo female voters, the controversy over the Mahatari Vandan scheme is yet to die down. In Jashpur’s Kunkuri, the police registered an FIR against Congress MLA UD Minz for misbehaving with BJP leader Manju Bhagat while attempting to snatch the Mahatari Vandan scheme form from her.

Overall, on the ongoing controversy over cash benefits, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Despite Congress declaring to give ₹500 per month to women in Chhattisgarh in its 2018 manifesto, it kept the promise unfulfilled for the last five years. When Modi guaranteed it, Congress copied," he alleged.

However, on the collection of personal data and not vital information like account numbers and other identification, BJP spokesperson Amit Chimnani said, "When our government is formed, all the necessary details from eligible women will be collected and they will benefit. Congress is intentionally trying to create confusion over it," he added.

