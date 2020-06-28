Ahead of Bihar polls, PM Modi praises martyr Kundan Kumar's 'spirit'

Ahead of Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 66th episode of his monthly-radio programme Mann Ki Baat praised Martyr Kundan Kumar's 'spirit'. Kumar, who hailed from Bihar, had lost his life in the Galwan valley clash.
Conveying condolences to the kin of Army personnel who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the sacrifice of these families is "worth worshipping".
"Martyr Kundan Kumar's father from Bihar said that he will send his grandsons also to the armed forces to protect the country. This is the spirit of every martyr's family. The sacrifice of these families is worth worshipping," the Prime Minister said during the 66th episode of his monthly-radio programme Mann Ki Baat.
"The inner sense of pride that families feel on the supreme sacrifice of their brave sons and their sentiment for the country constitutes the true power and the might of the country," he added.
Assembly polls are due later this year in Bihar, where the BJP is part of the JD(U)-led ruling coalition.
As many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the clash.
