Ahead of Bihar polls, PM Modi praises martyr Kundan Kumar's 'spirit'

Ahead of Bihar assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 66th episode of his monthly-radio programme Mann Ki Baat praised Martyr Kundan Kumar's 'spirit'. Kumar, who hailed from Bihar, had lost his life in the Galwan valley clash.

Conveying condolences to the kin of Army personnel who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the sacrifice of these families is "worth worshipping".

"Martyr Kundan Kumar's father from Bihar said that he will send his grandsons also to the armed forces to protect the country. This is the spirit of every martyr's family. The sacrifice of these families is worth worshipping," the Prime Minister said during the 66th episode of his monthly-radio programme Mann Ki Baat.