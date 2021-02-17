Ahead of assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi launches key oil, gas sector projects

Today PM Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of key projects of oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu in a video conference from Delhi. In his address, he stressed on the importance of oil and gas projects which are not just beneficial for Tamil Nadu but for the entire country. Tracing the report of import and export of India in 2019-20, he said, "India imported over 85% of oil and 53% of gas to meet its domestic demands. Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy-dependent?"

Expressing concern over the data, he said, "The government is sensitive to the concerns of the middle class and thus, India is increasing focus on ethanol to help farmers and consumers and it is our collective duty to work towards clean and green sources of energy and reduce energy-dependence."

The government had recently presented Union Budget for the year 2021-22 which had mention of the scrappage policy which will allow owners to scrap their 20-year old vehicles and avail incentives on the purchase of new personal vehicles. For commercial vehicles, the scrappage policy will be applicable for 15-year old commercial vehicles without a fitness certificate. Commenting on this policy, Modi said, "India has now come out with scrappage policy to help lakhs of people. More Indian cities have metro coverage than ever before."