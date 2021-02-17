Ahead of assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi launches key oil, gas sector projects

Today PM Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of key projects of oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu in a video conference from Delhi. In his address, he stressed on the importance of oil and gas projects which are not just beneficial for Tamil Nadu but for the entire country. Tracing the report of import and export of India in 2019-20, he said, "India imported over 85% of oil and 53% of gas to meet its domestic demands. Can a diverse and talented nation like ours be so energy-dependent?"
Expressing concern over the data, he said, "The government is sensitive to the concerns of the middle class and thus, India is increasing focus on ethanol to help farmers and consumers and it is our collective duty to work towards clean and green sources of energy and reduce energy-dependence."
The government had recently presented Union Budget for the year 2021-22 which had mention of the scrappage policy which will allow owners to scrap their 20-year old vehicles and avail incentives on the purchase of new personal vehicles. For commercial vehicles, the scrappage policy will be applicable for 15-year old commercial vehicles without a fitness certificate. Commenting on this policy, Modi said, "India has now come out with scrappage policy to help lakhs of people. More Indian cities have metro coverage than ever before."
"Solar pumps are getting more popular and are helping farmers greatly. This would not be possible without the support of the people. India is working to meet its growing energy demand and is also reducing our energy import dependence" the PM added.
At present, Indian oil and gas companies are present in 27 countries with investment worth about Rs 2.70 lakh crore and about 65.2 million tonnes of petroleum products have been exported. The number is expected to rise even further. The companies have ventured overseas in acquisition of quality oil and gas assets.
The government plans to spend Rs 7.5 lakh crore in creating oil and gas infrastructure over five years. A strong emphasis has been laid on the expansion of city gas distribution network by covering 470 districts.
"Our consumer-focused schemes like Pahal and PM Ujjwala Yojana is helping every Indian household," he said. Pahal (Pratyaksh Hanstantrit Labh) scheme was earlier launched on June 1, 2013 and finally covered 291 districts while PM Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on 1 May 2016 to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of Below Poverty Line families.
"Indian Oil's 143 km long Natural Gas Pipeline from Ramnathpuram to Thoothukudi is being launched today which will monetize the gas from ONGC's gas fields. It is part of a larger natural gas pipeline project being developed at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore and will benefit several areas in South India," said PM Modi. It will bring down will bring down the cost of production and fertilizers.
In the past 6 years, oil and gas projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore have been approved for implementation in Tamil Nadu by the government.
Narendra Modi recently had been to Tamil Nadu where he unveiled mega projects, commissioned at a cost of several thousands of crores of rupees, in the state, where Assembly elections are due this summer.