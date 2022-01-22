Ahead of assembly polls, Election Commission axe falls on UP officials; 3 DMs, two SPs transferred

Ahead of assembly polls, the election commission of India (ECI) has removed few officials in five districts of Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday commission has removed district magistrates from three and superintendent of police from two districts.

IAS Surya Pal Gangwar has been made district magistrate of Ferozabad while Shivakant Diwedi is being posted as DM Bareilly. In Kanpur City commission has appointed Neha Sharma as DM.

Among police officers, Ashok Kumar SP Ferozabad has been removed by the commission and replaced by Ashish Tiwari. SP Kaushambi Radheshyam has been removed by the commission and replaced by Hemraj Meena.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 10:50 PM IST