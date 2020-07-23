Ahead of 2021 West Bengal polls, TMC forms Coordination Committee - here's all you need to know

Ahead of the 2021 state Assembly elections, West Bengal's ruling All India Trinamool Congress has announced the constitution of a State Coordination Committee.

Announcing the same on Twitter on Thursday, the party said that this Committee will have "21 members and shall be the nodal authority for organisational and party affairs". The members would be responsible for the "overall supervision, guidance, management, and coordination with all the district units".

Additionally, the party has announced the formation of a 7-member Steering Committee that would "manage the day to day affairs of the party across the state".