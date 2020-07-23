Ahead of 2021 West Bengal polls, TMC forms Coordination Committee - here's all you need to know

Ahead of the 2021 state Assembly elections, West Bengal's ruling All India Trinamool Congress has announced the constitution of a State Coordination Committee.
Announcing the same on Twitter on Thursday, the party said that this Committee will have "21 members and shall be the nodal authority for organisational and party affairs". The members would be responsible for the "overall supervision, guidance, management, and coordination with all the district units".
Additionally, the party has announced the formation of a 7-member Steering Committee that would "manage the day to day affairs of the party across the state".
According to the press note, Subrata Bakshi will be the Conveyor of both the Committees. The State Coordination Committee also includes state Cabinet Ministers Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Suvendu Adhikari, Sadhan Pande, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Gautam Deb. Alongside, there are several MPs and former MPs, including Kalyan Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.
The 7-member Steering Committee includes Partha Chatterjee, Kalyan Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, Abhishek Banerjee, Firhad Hakim and Shanta Chhetri.
A few days ago, the West Bengal Chief Minister had spoken about the upcoming polls, foreseeing a victory for the party next year.
