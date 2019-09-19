Agusta Westland scam: Ratul Puri sent to judicial custody by Delhi Court till October 1

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent businessman Ratul Puri to judicial custody in Tihar jail till October 1 in connection with Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

Puri was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3, following which he remained in its custody. Puri was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar today by the ED officials at the end of his remand period.

While allowing Puri to carry the medicines prescribed by the doctor, the court also directed the jail authorities to provide him orthopaedic mattress as he has backache issues.

Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, had earlier filed an application in the court seeking its permission to surrender in the case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland.

The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over the alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal.