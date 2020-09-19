Agriculture Reforms Bills Fallout: Social media protest continues amidst the call for 'Bharat bandh' on Sept 25

Even as the Lok Sabha passed three of the contentious agriculture reforms bills, farmers in several states are opposing the move.

Several farmers outfits have announced an intensified agitation after the Union government passed three agriculture sector Bills in the Lok Sabha. Many of them are now supporting the strike on September 25 against the contentious agriculture reforms bill.

To raise the voice of nationwide agitating farmers, the Punjab Youth Congress will organize a ‘Tractor Rally’ from Punjab to Delhi on September 20.

In addition to this, over 250 farmer and farm-worker organisations, under the umbrella of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), have also given a call for a ‘Bharat bandh’ on September 25.

Meanwhile, the social media protest against the bills also took place wherein hashtags like #WeAgainstFarmBills, #25सितम्बर_भारतबंद were trending on Twitter.

