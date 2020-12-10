Agri minister Narendra Singh Tomar to make an appeal to farmers today

After rejecting the central government's proposal to amend the new laws, the parleys of farmer leaders with the Centre seem derailed at the moment and no new initiative is forthcoming in this direction. Farmer leaders sitting on a dharna said that their protest will last until the Centre withdrew all three agricultural laws.

Farmer leader Gurvinder Singh Kum Kalan, associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), told IANS: "Our movement will continue till the government withdraws the new laws. Our leaders have announced the closure of all major roads and highways towards Delhi and a protest demonstration across the country on December 14."

The farmers are demanding the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. They also want a guarantee to procure all crops at the minimum support price (MSP).