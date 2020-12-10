Agri minister Narendra Singh Tomar to make an appeal to farmers today

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will make an appeal to the farmers on Thursday to end their protest. This comes a day after farmers rejected the government’s draft proposal and called for another nationwide shutdown on December 14.
According to reports, Tomar will urge the agitating farmers to work with the government to end the impasse. The Union Agriculture Minister will also brief the media about the government’s offer to farmers and assurances about the continuation of MSP.
Meanwhile, the farmers protest entered the 15th day today with demonstrations continuing on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and at borders.
After rejecting the central government's proposal to amend the new laws, the parleys of farmer leaders with the Centre seem derailed at the moment and no new initiative is forthcoming in this direction. Farmer leaders sitting on a dharna said that their protest will last until the Centre withdrew all three agricultural laws.
Farmer leader Gurvinder Singh Kum Kalan, associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), told IANS: "Our movement will continue till the government withdraws the new laws. Our leaders have announced the closure of all major roads and highways towards Delhi and a protest demonstration across the country on December 14."
The farmers are demanding the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. They also want a guarantee to procure all crops at the minimum support price (MSP).
