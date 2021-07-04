AGREED! POPULATION IMPLOSION A THREAT...Assam CM holds crucial meet with Muslims

Guwahati

Population explosion is a threat that needs to be managed if Assam has to become one of the top five states in the country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said. Addressing a press conference in Guwahati after he met over 150 leading indigenous Muslim personalities from various fields, Sarma further said that it was agreed in the meeting that population explosion in some parts of Assam is a real threat to the development of the state.

The meeting, titled ‘Alaap Alochana-Empowering the Religious Minorities’, was held to discuss the various socio-economic issues and problems faced by the community.

“We discussed a number of issues that the indigenous minority community is facing and it was agreed that population explosion in some parts of Assam is a real threat to the development of the state. This threat is most pronounced in the economic sphere,” said Sarma.

In order to address various issues being faced by the community, eight sub-groups comprising members from the indigenous Muslim community will be formed in the state. The sub-groups will focus on health, education, population stabilisation, cultural identity, financial inclusion, women empowerment and skill development.

While Sunday’s meeting was attended by intellectuals, writers, doctors, cultural workers, lecturers, historians and musicians, among others, the next round of meetings will be held with politicians and student organisations from the minority community.