Agra: Taj Mahal's name change game falls flat in corporation session

The Taj Mahal, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh |

Agra: Another attempt to force change the name of the Taj Mahal to "Tejo Mahal" fell flat, after noisy scenes and frayed tempers in a special session of the Agra Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

A corporator had moved a resolution demanding the name change, on the basis of claimed "historical evidence" that the Taj Mahal was originally a Hindu temple.

But due to the din, and groups of corporators shouting slogans, the matter could not be taken up. Mayor Navin Jain adjourned the house indefinitely, after failing to bring the session to order.

While the Hindutva group was adamant to move the resolution, the BSP and Congress corporators opposed the initiative, claiming that the High Court and the Supreme Court, had already dismissed the plea.