e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAgra: One killed, 5 injured in wedding fight over rasgullas

Agra: One killed, 5 injured in wedding fight over rasgullas

An argument erupted between the bride's and the groom's side due to the shortage of rasgullas

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Agra: A 22-year-old man was killed and five others injured after a fight erupted at a wedding ceremony at Etmadpur here due to a shortage of sweets, police said today.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the wedding ceremony of Mohalla Shaikhan resident Usman's daughters, the police said.

Read Also
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will Goli be the hurdle between Taarak Mehta and rasgullah?
article-image

An argument erupted between the bride's and the groom's side due to the shortage of rasgullas (a sweetmeat), the police added.

Etmadpur Circle Officer Ravi Kumar Gupta told PTI, "The argument over the shortage of the sweet escalated into a serious fight and one man attacked the attendees with a knife."

Gupta said, "Sunny (22), who suffered serious injuries in the attack, was first sent to the Community Health Centre and then referred to Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra, where he died during treatment. His body was sent for post mortem."

Five persons injured in the attack were sent to the Community Health Centre in Etmadpur, the police said.

Agra Wedding Was Short On Rasgullas. 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Fight Over Them

A complaint has been filed by the victim's family but no arrest has been made so far.

"Further action will be taken as per the complaint of the victim's family," said Gupta.

RECENT STORIES

Minor was pretending to be married girlfriend's brother; caught and held hostage by family in Madhya...

Minor was pretending to be married girlfriend's brother; caught and held hostage by family in Madhya...

Bihar: Dalit man made to lick ground over inter-faith love affair, video surfaces

Bihar: Dalit man made to lick ground over inter-faith love affair, video surfaces

Here's why Amit Malviya is planning to sue ‘The Wire’

Here's why Amit Malviya is planning to sue ‘The Wire’

Agra: One killed, 5 injured in wedding fight over rasgullas

Agra: One killed, 5 injured in wedding fight over rasgullas

RPSC invites applications for Food Security Officer: Check Details Here

RPSC invites applications for Food Security Officer: Check Details Here