 Agra: Iranian Couple Offers Namaz Inside Temple Near Taj Mahal; Apologise After Objection Raised From Locals (VIDEO)
The police noted that the tourist’s video apology shows his intentions, but they will review whether temple rules were violated.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
An Iranian couple found themselves in trouble after they offered namaz inside a Hindu temple near the Taj Mahal in Agra. When locals saw them offering namaz, they not only objected but also informed the police about the incident. “We offered prayers in the temple as we found it clean and couldn’t find a mosque nearby,” the couple said.

According to reports, the incident took place near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. Seeing the issue escalate, the Iranian tourist has released a video on social media, apologising for the mistake.

In the apology, he clarified that his actions were not driven by any religious or communal sentiments. The tourist mentioned that he was unaware that the location was a Hindu temple and mistakenly offered prayers there. The Irani citizen also stated that if he had known about the temple’s rules, he would never have done so.

The local police are taking the matter seriously and is investigating the facts related to the incident. Officials noted that the tourist’s video apology shows his intentions, but they will review whether temple rules were violated. The police are working to ensure that no community’s sentiments are hurt by this incident and that religious harmony is maintained.

Following this event, there has been a growing demand in Agra to strictly enforce specific guidelines for tourists visiting temples and religious sites. Local residents emphasise that everyone, regardless of religion or nationality, should adhere to the rules at religious places.

