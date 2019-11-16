Agra: Government opens new view point for tourists to see Taj Mahal under moonlight

Agra: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday opened an all-new viewpoint of Taj Mahal which will enable the tourists to get a spectacular view of the iconic monument under the moonlight and during early morning hours.

State Minister Girraj Singh Dharmesh on Saturday inaugurated the Mehtab Bagh Taj view point, which will allow tourists to view Taj Mahal at the cost of Rs 20 for three hours in the morning and three hours in the evening.

This new point will be opened for tourists from morning 7 to 10 am and in evening 7 to 10 pm.