Agra district administration decides not to reopen Taj Mahal to visitors amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Agra: As was feared, the Agra district administration has decided not to reopen the Taj Mahal to visitors from Monday, as the dreaded coronavirus was still on the rampage.

The Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh had announced a couple of days ago that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monuments would reopen from July 6. At a meeting of the district officials and the ASI conservationists late Sunday evening, it was decided to postpone the reopening of the monuments in Agra. The increase in the number of containment and buffer zones was an issue.