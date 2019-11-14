AGR hits Airtel, company posts Rs 23,045 cr loss in Jul-Sep quarter

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel, which has been hit hard by the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues, on Thursday posted highest ever loss of Rs 23,045 crore during the second quarter ended September 30.

The company has recorded net income of Rs 119 crore in the same quarter a year ago, although it said that amount are not comparable due to adoption of new accounting system.

The consolidated revenue of Bharti Airtel was up by 4.7 per cent at Rs 21,199 crore in the just concluded quarter.

The company said that the apex court ruling has "significant financial implication on the company" .

"The Company is hopeful of relief and in the absence of the same, has provided for an additional amount aggregating Rs 28,450 crore as a charge for the quarter with respect to the license fee as estimated based on the court judgement and spectrum usage charges (SUC) as estimated based on the definition of AGR," the company said in a statement.