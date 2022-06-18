Agnipath Scheme: Massive protests continue in Kerala, Bihar, Tamil Nadu

Youths protesting against Agnipath, Centre’s new recruitment scheme | PTI

Hundreds of youth on Saturday took out a massive protest march in Kerala against the Centre's decision to implement the new 'Agnipath' scheme for the recruitment of soldiers, airmen and sailors.

Large number of army job aspirants, who have been reportedly waiting to get enrolled into the defence service, gathered at Thampanoor, located in the heart of the city, in the morning and marched to Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Protests in Bihar & Tamil Nadu

Likewise, violent protests continued rocking Bihar for the fourth consecutive day with agitators torching vehicles parked on the premises of a police outpost in Jehanabad district, officials said.

A large number of protesters gathered outside Tehta police outpost around 8.30 AM and started pelting security personnel with stones. Later, they set several vehicles, including a bus and a truck, on fire, they said.

The protesters in Tamil Nadu's Chennai were seen raising slogans against the Union government's new military recruitment scheme and holding placards and banners urging the authorities to withdraw their decision at the earliest.

Violent protests have broken out in parts of the country demanding the Centre to roll back Agnipath scheme unveiled by the Ministry of Defence which is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors.

Trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked and personnel injured as protests over 'Agnipath' snowballed and swept across several states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Thursday and Friday.

1 killed in Anti-Agnipath protests

On Friday, a 24-year-old man was shot dead in police firing during protests in Telangana's Secunderabad.

Under the scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer' for a period of four years, including training period.