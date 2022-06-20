e-Paper Get App

Agnipath protests: Traffic jams in NCR, heavy police bandobust in Punjab, Haryana

District administrations of the Jhajjar and Mahendergarh districts order the closure of all the coaching centres till further orders

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 07:00 PM IST
Amritsar: Security personnel patrol outside Amritsar railway station in wake of protests against the Central governments Agnipath scheme, in Amritsar, Monday, June 20, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Chandigarh: Even as commuters and motorists in Gurugram and Faridabad underwent a harrowing time due to the traffic jams on key routes in the national capital region (NCR) caused in the wake of nation-wide Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath scheme, police in several cities of Haryana and Punjab made heavy police arrangements to avert any untoward incident.

While no violent protests were reported in the two states, brief demonstrations were reported from Fatehabad and Rohtak districts. However, the district administrations of the Jhajjar and Mahendergarh districts order the closure of all the coaching centres till further orders.

Jalandhar: Police Commissioner GS Sandhu with security personnel at Jalandhar Cantt railway station in wake of protests against the Central governments Agnipath scheme, in Jalandhar, Monday, June 20, 2022.

Jalandhar: Police Commissioner GS Sandhu with security personnel at Jalandhar Cantt railway station in wake of protests against the Central governments Agnipath scheme, in Jalandhar, Monday, June 20, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, the government had also deployed heavy police bandobust at railway stations in Ambala, Rewari and Sonepat in Haryana and Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Bathinda in Punjab.

Heavy police deployment was made at Jalandhar railway station amid reports that some protesters might target trains. Since the Ludhiana railway station was vandalised in Punjab on Sunday, the police remained on high alert in and around the railway station as well as other key areas of the city.

