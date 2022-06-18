Agnipath protests in Haryana: Police vehicles damaged in Gohana, railway property damaged in Mahendergarh

AFP

Chandigarh: Even as the tension continued in Palwal and some parts of the Faridabad and Gurugram districts in Haryana for the third consecutive day in the wake of protests against Agnipath scheme, there were reports about violent protests in Gohana – a sub-division of Sonepat district - and Mahendergarh district Saturday.

According to information, a group of youths who staged a sit-in at the market area of Gohana (district Sonepat) pelted stones damaging at least two police vehicles when the cops tried to remove them from the sport. The protesters later also briefly blocked the Rohtak-Panipat national highway when police detained them and later let them off.

In Mahendergarh too, officials said, groups of protesters damaged property such as furniture and a generator set at the railway station and also pelted stones at a private showroom at the Tula Ram chowk. The protesters also damaged a few vehicles near the bus stand.

In Kaithal Fatehabad and Jind too, protests were briefly held by the youths most of whom had covered their faces.

PUNJAB TOO SAW STIR

In Punjab also, reports reaching here said that a mob of protesters who had covered their faces with mask caused damage to railway property at the Ludhiana railway station complex. They broke the glass pane and ticket counters, police said.

In Jalandhar city too, a group of protesters took out a march against the said the new army recruitment scheme and held a protest from Rama Mandi chowk to Punjab Armed Police (PAP) complex chowk and blocked the national highway for over an hour.

Meanwhile, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, several Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the Haryana governor against the Apgnipath scheme and ED questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Punjab chief minister Bhagwan Mann also demanded of the Centre government to immediately roll back the Agnipath scheme.