Agnipath protest: Heavy traffic jam in Delhi in wake of Bharat Bandh

Heavy traffic jam on Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police begins checking of vehicles in wake of Bharat Bandh against Agnipath Scheme, called by some organisations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
After the announcement of the Agnipath recruitment scheme more than 10 states witnessed protests. Now, on Monday a nationwide Bharat Bandh has been called for by some groups. The Bandh has been called for after the service chiefs announced that the scheme won't be rolled back.

As a result of Bharat Bandh called by some organisations heavy traffic jams on Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway was witnessed as Delhi Police began checking of vehicles.

