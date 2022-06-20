Agnipath protest: Heavy traffic jam in Delhi in wake of Bharat Bandh |

After the announcement of the Agnipath recruitment scheme more than 10 states witnessed protests. Now, on Monday a nationwide Bharat Bandh has been called for by some groups. The Bandh has been called for after the service chiefs announced that the scheme won't be rolled back.

Heavy traffic jam on Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police begins checking of vehicles in wake of #BharatBandh against #AgnipathScheme, called by some organisations. pic.twitter.com/1VCo5RcHAJ — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

As a result of Bharat Bandh called by some organisations heavy traffic jams on Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway was witnessed as Delhi Police began checking of vehicles.

