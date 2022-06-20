Agnipath protest: Heavy traffic jam in Delhi in wake of Bharat Bandh

After the announcement of the Agnipath recruitment scheme more than 10 states witnessed protests. Now, on Monday a nationwide Bharat Bandh has been called for by some groups. The Bandh has been called for after the service chiefs announced that the scheme won't be rolled back.
As a result of Bharat Bandh called by some organisations heavy traffic jams on Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway was witnessed as Delhi Police began checking of vehicles.
