Age no bar: Jaipur boy set to become a judge at 21

India's youngest judge will be all of 21 years of age.

Mayank Pratap Singh of Jaipur will soon become a Judge of Rajasthan, having passed the Rajasthan Judicial Services Exam in 2018 on his first attempt. The Rajasthan High Court had incidentally lowered the age for the exam from 23 to 21 this year.

Speaking to India Today TV Singh said, "I had to study for 12 to 13 hours every day to be able to clear the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam to become a good judge.".

Singh believes that a good judge should be honest and not easily influenced by external powers.

He had pursued a five-yead LLB course from Rajasthan University. He completed the course earlier this year.