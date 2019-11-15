'Agar mujhe gaali dene se Dilli ka pollution kam hoga...": Gambhir reacts to AAP's barbs on missing Parl Panel

Cricketer turned MP, Gautam Gambhir is being trolled on Twitter for a picture of him enjoying jalebis during the Test match between India and Bangaladesh in Indore.
Twitterati were also furious with Gautam Gambhir for not attending a key meeting of a parliamentary panel held today on the issue of severe pollution in Delhi. A user wrote, "Well too busy having jalebis that he couldn't be part of the meeting on pollution!!!"
Reacting to the trolls, the BJP MP has put out a post saying, "Agar mujhe gaali dene se Dilli ka pollution kam hoga to AAP jee bhar ke gaali dijiye."
"The agenda for Friday's meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee was circulated a week back, which clearly stated that the objective was to discuss air pollution in Delhi-NCR. However, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir did not attend it," a tweet by Aam Aadmi Party said.
"Delhi is choking and Gambhir is busy enjoying in Indore," AAP said.
