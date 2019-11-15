'Agar mujhe gaali dene se Dilli ka pollution kam hoga...": Gambhir reacts to AAP's barbs on missing Parl Panel

Cricketer turned MP, Gautam Gambhir is being trolled on Twitter for a picture of him enjoying jalebis during the Test match between India and Bangaladesh in Indore.

Twitterati were also furious with Gautam Gambhir for not attending a key meeting of a parliamentary panel held today on the issue of severe pollution in Delhi. A user wrote, "Well too busy having jalebis that he couldn't be part of the meeting on pollution!!!"

Reacting to the trolls, the BJP MP has put out a post saying, "Agar mujhe gaali dene se Dilli ka pollution kam hoga to AAP jee bhar ke gaali dijiye."