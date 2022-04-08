'Against the spirit of Constitution': TMC says BJP's attempts to impose Hindi will be resisted

Kolkata: TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy on Friday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Hindi push and said that even former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru said that Hindi will not be ‘forced’ on non-Hindi speaking states.

“If BJP forcibly wants to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states then it will be protested and resisted. Even Nehru said that Hindi will not be imposed in non-Hindi speaking states until they are willing to accept it,” said Roy.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said imposing Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states is ‘against’ the Constitution.

Senior CPI (M) leader and politburo member Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said through imposing ‘Hindi’, ‘Hindu’ and ‘Hindustan’, the saffron camp is trying to destroy the ‘secularism’ of the country.

Meanwhile, BJP West Bengal spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya claimed that the opposition is ‘opposing’ Amit Shah's claim for their political ‘gain’.

“Whatever Shah had said is based on ground reality. The opposition is politically motivated,” said Bhattacharya.

Pro Bengali organizations like Bangla Pokkho said that they will resist BJPs move to ‘convert’ West Bengal into ‘greater’ Uttar Pradesh.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 09:54 PM IST