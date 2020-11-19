‘Against good taste, decency’: Centre ‘cautions’ Sudarshan TV for ‘UPSC Jihad’ show, hearing in SC today

Some time ago, controversy has erupted after Suresh Chavhanke, Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan News channel took to social media announcing a show to look into what he called "UPSC Jihad". Even as many reacted with strong criticism, his program on increasing numbers of Muslim candidates clearing civil services exam also found support from some quarters.
Over time, it had turned into a legal battle that continues till date. While the Delhi Hight court had stayed the broadcast of the controversial program of Sudarshan TV some time ago, the Centre had later allowed the show to be broadcast, with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed the channel to ensure that the show does not violate any programme code.
As the hearings continued on Wednesday, the Centre told the Supreme Court that Sudarshan TV, through four episodes of its "Bindas Bol" programme on alleged infiltration of Muslims in the bureaucracy, has breached the programme code and it has cautioned the channel of "stricter penal action" in case of future violations. The ministry said the telecast of the remaining episodes of the programme would be subject to the order of the apex court in the pending matter.
In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has placed on record the November 4 order passed by it in the proceedings pertaining to the show-cause notice issued to the channel over the controversial programme.
"The ministry finds that they (various utterances and audio-visual content in the program) are not in good taste, offensive and has a likelihood of promoting communal attitude," the affidavit had said.
A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud is scheduled to hear on Thursday the pleas that have raised objections on the "Bindas Bol" programme of Sudarshan TV.
Further details awaited.
