‘Against good taste, decency’: Centre ‘cautions’ Sudarshan TV for ‘UPSC Jihad’ show, hearing in SC today

As the hearings continued on Wednesday, the Centre told the Supreme Court that Sudarshan TV, through four episodes of its "Bindas Bol" programme on alleged infiltration of Muslims in the bureaucracy, has breached the programme code and it has cautioned the channel of "stricter penal action" in case of future violations. The ministry said the telecast of the remaining episodes of the programme would be subject to the order of the apex court in the pending matter.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has placed on record the November 4 order passed by it in the proceedings pertaining to the show-cause notice issued to the channel over the controversial programme.

"The ministry finds that they (various utterances and audio-visual content in the program) are not in good taste, offensive and has a likelihood of promoting communal attitude," the affidavit had said.