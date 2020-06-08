After terrorist Abdul Karim, another JMB operative arrested in West Bengal

A key Jamaat Ul Mujahideen (JMB) operative has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police from Dankuni in West Bengal’s Hoogly district on Monday. Sheikh Rezaul who belongs to Birbhum district will be produced on court on Tuesday. This comes a week after one of the three most wanted JMB terrorists, Abdul Karim, was arrested.

Rezaul is a key person in the JMB who is supposed to have worked in close liaison with Salahuddin who is one of the two people said to have launched the JMB unit in India. Rezaul is said to have coordinated meetings of key personnel in the organization.

“He was the leading fund collector for JMB in India and has close links with Kausar apart from Salahuddin,” said a senior police official.

Kausar is said to be the man behind the organisation of training camps for JMB in India. Rezaul is a resident under the Ilambazar Police station in Birbhum district.

JMB is a banned terrorist organization and its operatives have been linked to and arrested in the Bodh Gaya blast case in 2018.