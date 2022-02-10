After Yogi Adityanath vs Arvind Kejriwal, it is Yogi Adityanath vs Pinarayi Vijayan this time

It all began when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday warned the voters of his state that it could soon become a "Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala" if they commit any mistakes in the election.

In a video message on Twitter, on the eve of polling for the first phase of the assembly elections in UP, Adityanath said he was concerned that rioters, whose activities were curbed by his government, are now feeling uneasy. Terrorists are making threats, he added. "Be alert. If you miss this time, the five-year effort will be washed away. And it will take no time for UP to become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal," the UP CM had said.

Yogi Adityanath's comment did not go unchallenged as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit back at his Uttar Pradesh counterpart in a tweet.

Vijayan, who is also a senior CPI(M) leader, said if the north Indian state develops like Kerala, people will enjoy peace and better living conditions. If "UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want," he tweeted.

This war of words between Yogi Adityanath and Pinarayi Vijayan came only a couple of days after the Uttar Pradesh CM picked up a fight with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on the microblogging site.

On Monday, replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament, PM Modi accused the Delhi government of urging people to go home after a lockdown was announced in view of the pandemic in 2020. "Delhi government used microphones, went to residential areas telling people to leave," the Prime Minister said.

Slamming PM Modi’s charges, Kejriwal said the statement was “completely false”. "This statement of Prime Minister is completely false. The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive to those who have suffered the pain of the Corona period, those who have lost their loved ones. It does not suit the Prime Minister to do politics on the sufferings of the people (sic)," the tweet in Hindi read.

Responding to Kejriwal’s tweet, Yogi Adityanath reiterated PM Modi’s statement and alleged that the Delhi CM deliberately pushed the migrants out of the national capital. “Listen Kejriwal, you forced the workers of UP to leave Delhi when the entire humanity was groaning due to the pain of Corona. Your government did an undemocratic and inhuman act like leaving even small children and women helpless on the UP border in the middle of the night. Should we call you a traitor of humanity or...," he tweeted. In a series of tweets, the UP CM accused Kejriwal of having a "knack of telling lies". He also went on accuse the Delhi CM of "cutting electricity and water connection” of migrant workers and forcing them to leave the city.

Hitting back at Adityanath, Kejriwal also took Twitter and reminded him of the dead bodies floating in the river during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Listen Yogi, You just let it be. Just like the dead bodies of the people of UP were flowing in the river and you were giving advertisements of your false applause in Times magazine by spending crores of rupees. I have never seen such a harsh and cruel ruler like you," he said.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 05:18 PM IST