After Yogi Adityanath gives green signal for stranded labourers to return home, Nitin Gadkari says this is 'not the time'

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Saturday criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stating that this was not the time to bring back migrants.
For the uninitiated, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a phased process to bring back migrants stranded in diffeAs of Saturday, many workers have already been brought back to the state.
Briefing reporters in Lucknow, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi on Saturday evening said the first batch of workers was brought back in 82 buses from Haryana on Saturday, and 11,000 workers will return by Sunday. All the workers will be kept in 14-day quarantine.
Speaking in an interaction with NDTV, Gadkari said that there were several issues with such as the way people were now scrambling to return home.
The need of the hour, he opined, was to rekindle their confidence, give them their livelihood back and make food and shelter available for them. They will not be against staying once these happen, he said.
"This is not the right time for them to go back to their villages. Maharashtra Chief Minister had suggested that cars be started. But there will be crowds, and if these people go back from Mumbai with the virus, there will be problems," he said.
Speaking about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's decision to send stranded people back via buses, Gadkari said that things should be paused for some time.
"This is not the time. If an infection breaks out among them, UP could face further problems. Thus, workers -- wherever they are at present -- they should be settled there, given employment. Later, after the situation improves, they can go back.," Gadkari said.
The Union Minister said that at this time if workers go back, there is a possibility that along with them, the coronavirus will also be travelling. If they have to be taken, it must be verified that they have not been infected by the virus.
"This is very difficult," Gadkari added.
As per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has so far recorded 24942 positive cases, and 779 deaths. 5209 people have been cured and discharged.
(With inputs from agencies)
