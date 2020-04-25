After Yogi Adityanath gives green signal for stranded labourers to return home, Nitin Gadkari says this is 'not the time'

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Saturday criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stating that this was not the time to bring back migrants.

For the uninitiated, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a phased process to bring back migrants stranded in diffeAs of Saturday, many workers have already been brought back to the state.

Briefing reporters in Lucknow, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi on Saturday evening said the first batch of workers was brought back in 82 buses from Haryana on Saturday, and 11,000 workers will return by Sunday. All the workers will be kept in 14-day quarantine.