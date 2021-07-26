After Yediyurappa resignation, BJP to appoint central observers to elect new Karnataka chief minister

New Delhi: The BJP top leadership went into a huddle on Monday to find a successor of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who has resigned from the office.

To elect the new chief minister of Karnataka, the BJP will appoint central observers by Monday evening. It is learnt that BJP chief J P Nadda, union Home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh met in Parliament house after Yediyurappa's resignation and discussed the situation in Karnataka.

According to sources in the party, the BJP appointed central observers for the Karnataka Legislative Party meeting to find out a successor of Yediyurappa.

"Central observer will be appointed by the evening. Till BJP MLAs elect the new leader of Legislative Party, Yediyurappa will work as acting chief minister of Karnataka," sources said.