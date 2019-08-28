After wrongly being diagnosed as 'HIV positive' women dies out of mental distress

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Wednesday said a probe will be ordered into the death of a woman who suffered severe mental distress after a private clinic "wrongly" diagnosed her as HIV positive.

The chief minister informed the state Assembly that the director of the health services would be asked to look into the incident and submit a report within a fortnight. The issue was raised in the Assembly by Rohru Congress MLA Mohan Lal Brakta.

The matter is very sensitive and after the probe report is received, strict action will be taken against the private clinic for preparing a wrong HIV positive report. Compensation to the deceased woman's family will be provided as per rules, Thakur said.

Raising the issue, Brakta demanded strict action against the private clinic situated in the Rohru subdivision in Shimla district. He also sought adequate compensation for the 22-year-old woman's family.