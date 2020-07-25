After Vikas Dubey encounter, UP police kill wanted criminal Tinku Kapala in fire exchange

A fortnight after the arrest and subsequent encounter of wanted criminal Vikas Dubey, the Uttar Pradesh police early Saturday morning killed a wanted criminal in another encounter.

Tinku Kapala, who had a Rs 1 lakh bounty placed on him, was injured in an encounter with a team of special task force, news agency ANI reported. He was declared ‘brought dead’ at the hospital.

Reports have surfaced claiming that since the Yogi government came into power there has been a steep rise in encounters, taking UP to the top in the list of states with most encounters.

According to a report by DainikBhaskar.com, since Yogi Adityanath came to power seven times more encounters have been reported as compared to Akilesh Yadav's government. In three years from 2017-20, 112 deaths in encounters were reported during Yogi Adityanath's government. While, Akilesh Yadav's last three terms, from 2014-17, only 16 deaths in encounters were reported.

The report further states that January 6, 2019, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir told the Rajya Sabha that in 2018, 22 fake encounters took place in India. Of which 17 that means more than 77% were in Uttar Pradesh. The National Human Rights Commission had said in response to an RTI that 1804 fake encounters occurred in India between 2000 and 2018. Of these, 811 fake encounters, that is 45%, occurred only in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Meanwhile, another report by Indian Express states that Vikas Dubey is 119th accused to have been killed in cross-fire ever since Yogi Adityanath took charge in March 2017. As per the report, Uttar Pradesh Police got a clean chit in all inquiries held in 74 encounter cases where deaths occurred. The records show there have been 6,145 operations in which 119 accused have died and 2,258 others injured.

Vikas Dubey was killed by the cops after he tried from police custody. The SUV met with an accident at Bhaunti in Kanpur district, toppling on the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed. He was shot by the police when he tried to run away after the accident.