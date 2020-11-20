After UP, Karnataka to soon enact law banning cow slaughter

Bengaluru: Emulating Uttar Pradesh, the BJP in Karnataka is to bring in a law with stringent measures to ban cow slaughter.

BJP national general secretary and former minister CT Ravi Friday said a law banning cow slaughter would be passed in the upcoming Assembly session.

Ravi, who is in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra, Goa and poll-bound Tamil Nadu, said in a tweet: "Cow Slaughter Ban will be a reality in Karnataka in the near future. I have asked Animal Husbandry Minister Sri @PrabhuChavanBJP to get "The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter & Preservation of Cattle Bill" passed in the Cabinet and present the same in the upcoming Assembly Session."

Karnataka already has the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation 1964. This act allows slaughter of bulls, bullocks and male-buffaloes while it bans the slaughter and sale of cows, calves and she-buffaloes. It further allows the slaughter of female buffaloes above the age of 12 or no longer fit for breeding or cannot give milk.

The BJP is now planning to widen the scope of the ban. The party had introduced a bill to ban cow slaughter in 2010 but the Congress government led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah withdrew it in 2013 when it was pending before the President for assent.

However, when the BJP returned to power in Karnataka in 2019, the party dusted and brought back the bill and added more stringent measures. A memorandum was prepared by the Cow Protection Cell in the BJP soon after BS Yediyurappa took charge as Chief Minister in the state. The memorandum sought a ban on the sale of beef.

Also in the pipeline is a law banning religious conversion. Ravi said the bill would be modelled on the lines of Allahabad High Court's order. "We will not remain silent when Jihadis strip the dignity of our sisters," he had said earlier, adding, anyone involved in any act of conversion shall face severe and swift punishment.