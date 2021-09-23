After TPCC chief launches 'White Challenge,' verbal spat ensues between Telangana Congress and BJP

Hyderabad: The political heat generated through the Dalita Girijan Dandora of Telangana Congress and the Praja Sangrama Yatra of Telangana BJP transformed into a verbal spat in Telangana in the last four days.

While, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) party proposed the 'white challenge' to eradicate the drug menace in the state and claimed that minister KT Rama Rao was harbouring a drug case accused, the BJP's foot march claimed that it was ready to take on the state power in the next general elections.

The white challenge thrown by TPCC chief Revanth Reddy has almost assumed alarming proportions as the former MP Vishveshwar Reddy came forward with his willingness to give blood and hair samples for a drug test in front of the Gun Park Martyr memorial.

The Congressman had thrown a similar challenge to minister KT Rama Rao but the minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president returned the ball to Congress's court telling him and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to give their samples at AIIMS New Delhi.

This has resulted in a war of words between the two parties. From the BJP's point of view, the ruling TRS faced a stiff challenge in the form of minister Amit Shah and Bandi Sanjay as they both claimed the swelling support for the BJP against the political family of KCR.

Meanwhile, the Maha Dharna of 19 opposition parties has also come as a major boost for the opposition and the political heat has heightened further. This matter is likely to increase further in the next few days as the notification for the MLC election and MLA election for the Huzurabad segment seemed imminent on Friday.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 08:34 PM IST