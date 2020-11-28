'After the battle...': Amid protests, Manish Tewari shares video of farmers serving food to cops

Over the last two days, there has been quite an upheaval in areas surrounding the national capital as hundreds of farmers took to the streets in protest against the government's recent farm laws. For nearly two full days they clashed with the police, facing water cannons and tear gas and having their way blocked with barricades and trenches, before they were allowed to enter Delhi.
While the farmers have been asked to restrict their protest to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, many have thus far refused to oblige.
Since Thursday, there have emerged several videos and photos that have evoked sharp condemnation from Opposition leaders and activists. While many found fault with the use of water cannons in spite of the cold weather others have wondered why it was necessary to stop the farmers in the first place.
But if a video that is now making the rounds is to be believed, the farmers in question hold no animosity against the officials. In a video that has since been shared by the party on one of its official handles as well as tweeted out by Congress leader Manish Tewari, police officials can be seen seated on the ground as several civilians serve them food.
While we at FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip, the Haryana Congress tweeted the video in a musical format, wondering why the BJP-led government was "trying to split us".
"Farmer brothers and sisters should get their right," the tweet added.
"After the battle serving food to the adversary. This is the spirit of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat . How can anyone stop them or defeat them ever? Listen to them , talk to them PMO India" tweeted Tewari.