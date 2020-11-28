'After the battle...': Amid protests, Manish Tewari shares video of farmers serving food to cops

Over the last two days, there has been quite an upheaval in areas surrounding the national capital as hundreds of farmers took to the streets in protest against the government's recent farm laws. For nearly two full days they clashed with the police, facing water cannons and tear gas and having their way blocked with barricades and trenches, before they were allowed to enter Delhi.

While the farmers have been asked to restrict their protest to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, many have thus far refused to oblige.

Since Thursday, there have emerged several videos and photos that have evoked sharp condemnation from Opposition leaders and activists. While many found fault with the use of water cannons in spite of the cold weather others have wondered why it was necessary to stop the farmers in the first place.