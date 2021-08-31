After Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, PM Modi directs formation of high-level group to safeguard Indian interests

As the Taliban take over the reigns of the Afghanistan government, top leaders have been working to ensure that Indian interests are safeguarded. As per reports quoting sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed a group including the External Affairs Minister, National Security Advisor and other senior officials to focus on the immediate priorities of India.

As per updates shared by news agency ANI, the group has held regular meetings over the last few days, monitoring the ground situation and international reactions as well as focusing on issues pertaining to India. Reportedly, the group has been working on issues pertaining to safe return of stranded Indians and the travel of Afghans, especially minorities, to India. It is also making efforts to ensure that Afghan territory is not used in any manner for terrorism directed against India.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 01:30 PM IST