After SOS video, 'deeply concerned' MEA tells Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy to 'stay inside and avoid unnecessary risks'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said it is "deeply concerned" about the Indian students stuck in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy and said it has strongly asked both Russia and Ukraine through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire for their safe exit from the conflict zone. The MEA also advised the students to stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), tweeted: "We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students."

"Have advised our students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks. Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students.," he added.

On Friday, he had said around 700 Indians were stranded in Sumy. The city is one of the conflict zones witnessing intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said it is exploring all possible ways to safely evacuate the Indian nationals from Sumy.

The mission said it is in touch with all interlocutors concerned, including the Red Cross, to identify the exit routes to take out the Indians.

"Exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate Indian citizens in Sumy, safely & securely. Discussed evacuation & identification of exit routes with all interlocutors including Red Cross," the embassy tweeted. "Control room will continue to be active until all our citizens are evacuated.

Meanwhile, a video had gone viral earlier in the day in which Indian students in Sumy said they have decided to take a risky journey to the Russian border that's 50 km away. They also said it would be their "last video" and added that the Indian government and its embassy in Ukraine would be responsible if anything happened to them.

