After 'Single Source', Delhi govt's new term ‘Under Special Operations’ keeps netizens wondering

On Saturday, the Delhi government dropped the name 'Markaz Masjid ' from its daily health bulletin of COVID-19 status and replaced the column with 'Special Operation'.
The Delhi government's Health Department said that 166 new cases were reported of which 128 are from ‘Under Special Operations’, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in national capital to 1,069.
The Delhi Government Health Bulletin further added that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases 'Under Special Operations' has reached 712. After which, the term 'Under Special Operations' began trending on Twitter.
One user wrote, "The word 'Markaz Masjid' changes to 'Under Special Operations'". While other user wrote, "Wow! 'Single Source' by TN government.. 'Under Special Operations' by Delhi government... This Tabligi Jamaat thing is one big nomenclature lesson for us."
Here's what netizens had to say:
The Tablighi Jamaat event, which was held at Markaz building in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month, emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering.
According to the bulletin released by the government on Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 1069 in Delhi after 166 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours. The toll due to the infection now stands at 19 after 5 deaths were reported on Saturday.
Replacing 'Markaz Masjid' with 'Special Operations' is a key development as it has come days after the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) raised the matter with the Health Department asking it to drop any mention of Tablighi Jamaat event in its daily bulletins on COVID-19 cases in Delhi.
