After 'Single Source', Delhi govt's new term ‘Under Special Operations’ keeps netizens wondering

On Saturday, the Delhi government dropped the name 'Markaz Masjid ' from its daily health bulletin of COVID-19 status and replaced the column with 'Special Operation'.

The Delhi government's Health Department said that 166 new cases were reported of which 128 are from ‘Under Special Operations’, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in national capital to 1,069.

The Delhi Government Health Bulletin further added that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases 'Under Special Operations' has reached 712. After which, the term 'Under Special Operations' began trending on Twitter.

One user wrote, "The word 'Markaz Masjid' changes to 'Under Special Operations'". While other user wrote, "Wow! 'Single Source' by TN government.. 'Under Special Operations' by Delhi government... This Tabligi Jamaat thing is one big nomenclature lesson for us."

