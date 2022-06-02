After Satyendar Jain's arrest, BJP planning to arrest Manish Sisodia next, says AAP; here's the proof

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia |

Amidst the ongoing controversy over Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday shared 'proof' that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also planning to arrest senior leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Taking to Twitter, AAP shared a copy of a letter by the anti-corruption branch sent to BJP leaders Harish Khurana and Neelkant Bakshi over their complaints against Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

Both BJP leaders had filed a complaint with the Delhi ACB against Education Minister Sisodia and then PWD Minister Jain alleging that the two ministers and others indulged in a huge scam of Rs 2,000 crore for the construction of classrooms in the national capital.

ACB, in the letter dated May 23, 2022, asked Khurana and Bakshi to furnish documents regarding their allegations.

Meanwhile, over half a dozen portfolios allocated to Jain were handed over to Sisodia, according to an official notification.

Jain was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case on Monday.

The notification issued on Wednesday by the General Administration department of the Delhi government said, "In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of GNCTD(Allocation of Business) Rules 193, Lt Governor in consultation with the Chief Minister is pleased to allocate portfolios of Health, Industries, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control and Water to Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding." During a media briefing on Thursday, Kejriwal claimed that he has been informed by a credible source that Sisodia could also be arrested in the coming days by some central agency in any "bogus" case.

Jain was on Tuesday sent to ED custody till June 9 by a court here which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy. The opposition BJP and Congress have been demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should to sack Jain from his Cabinet.

Earlier in February this year, the charge of the Public Works Department (PWD) was taken from Jain and handed over to Sisodia.

The change took place about a month after Kejriwal in the run up to the Punjab Assembly polls had claimed that Jain was going to be arrested by the ED.

