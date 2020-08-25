After repeatedly asking Prashant Bhushan to apologise, SC reserves judgement

Having refused to tender an apology for his comments on the Supreme Court and Chief Justice Sharad Bobde, laywer Prashant Bhushan is back in court. Speaking on Tuesday, Justice Arun Mishra had said that it was "painful" to read Bhushan's reply in justification of his tweets.

However, despite a lengthy interaction, the apex court eventually reserved judgement on the case. According to a tweet by Bar & Bench, Rajeev Dhavan had commented that punishing him would only serve to make him a martyr.