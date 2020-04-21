After Rashtrapati Bhavan, Lok Sabha staffer tests COVID-19 positive

A housekeeper working with the Lok Sabha secretariat has tested positive for the coronavirus. The infected man has not attended office for the last few days.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a housekeeper of the Lok Sabha has been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus, first such a case among the 3,000 staffers in the lower house. The report states that the staff member who contracted the COVID-19 was not working in the Parliament complex but works in one of the establishments of the Lok Sabha secretariat at 36 GRG Road.

An official told the Hindustan Times, “Approximately 10 days ago, he fell ill and went to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) for check-up and tests, including ECG. He was discharged the same day.”