After Rashtrapati Bhavan, Lok Sabha staffer tests COVID-19 positive

A housekeeper working with the Lok Sabha secretariat has tested positive for the coronavirus. The infected man has not attended office for the last few days.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, a housekeeper of the Lok Sabha has been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus, first such a case among the 3,000 staffers in the lower house. The report states that the staff member who contracted the COVID-19 was not working in the Parliament complex but works in one of the establishments of the Lok Sabha secretariat at 36 GRG Road.
An official told the Hindustan Times, “Approximately 10 days ago, he fell ill and went to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) for check-up and tests, including ECG. He was discharged the same day.”
Later on April 18, he again went for a check-up at RML Hospital. The doctors tested him for COVID-19 and his report came on April 20. He tested positive for COVID-19.
In the meanwhile, after one positive case of coronavirus was found in Rashtrapati Bhavan, 125 families have been advised to remain in self-isolation as per the Union Health Ministry's guidelines.
Till now, over 2000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India is 17,656, of which 14,255 are active cases and 2,842 have recovered/migrated. As many as 559 deaths have been reported so far.
