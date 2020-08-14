After Rajiv Tyagi's death, WB Congress files police complaint against Sambit Patra

Youth Congress President in West Bengal Mohammad Sahdab Khan has asked BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra to apologize publically for the alleged personal attack on Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi on a news debate on a National channel on 12th August. Tyagi suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away shortly after the show was over.

Khan also filed a complaint at the Bowbazar Police station in Kolkata, asking them to take action against Sambit Patra. Khan alleges that the National channel debate caused the Congress spokesperson's death. However, the Police complaint has not yet been converted into an FIR. The debate was on the recent mob violence in Bengaluru. Apart from Patra, the other guests in the debate were Sangeet Ragi, Shoeb Jamai, and Ateeq Rahman.